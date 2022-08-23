Oops, Sega accidentally shared a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers

Someone has to pop some duct tape on Sega and Sonic Frontiers! After the news that a Taiwanese shop Some promotional materials for the game that revealed a November release date and some additional content to come, the Japanese Sega YouTube account mistakenly uploaded a short trailer for the game.

The company has since removed it, but not before Eagle supporters (and NibelOn Twitter, spot the trailer, which has the release date – November 8th.

New Japanese Trailer Sonic Frontiers Includes November 8 Release Datehttps://t.co/Y6moP1tQVT pic.twitter.com/suJeGqPmUt– Nibellion August 23 2022

This is a little different from the date we reported last Friday, but since it’s from Sega itself, it’s probably true.

Sonic Frontiers are set to appear during Gamescom’s nightly opening, which kicks off on 11 AM PDT / 7 PM GMT tonight. At this point, it seems very likely that a release date will be officially confirmed then, and Sega uploaded the Japanese version of the trailer too early by mistake. Sorry!

Maybe Sega could use this adorable little character, Koco, to distract us from this accidental reveal?

Will you watch the opening Night Live of Sonic Frontiers news? Let’s know!