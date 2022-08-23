August 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Oops, Sega accidentally shared a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers

Oops, Sega accidentally shared a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers

Len Houle August 23, 2022 1 min read
Photo: SEGA

Someone has to pop some duct tape on Sega and Sonic Frontiers! After the news that a Taiwanese shop Some promotional materials for the game that revealed a November release date and some additional content to come, the Japanese Sega YouTube account mistakenly uploaded a short trailer for the game.

The company has since removed it, but not before Eagle supporters (and NibelOn Twitter, spot the trailer, which has the release date – November 8th.

This is a little different from the date we reported last Friday, but since it’s from Sega itself, it’s probably true.

Sonic Frontiers are set to appear during Gamescom’s nightly opening, which kicks off on 11 AM PDT / 7 PM GMT tonight. At this point, it seems very likely that a release date will be officially confirmed then, and Sega uploaded the Japanese version of the trailer too early by mistake. Sorry!

Maybe Sega could use this adorable little character, Koco, to distract us from this accidental reveal?

in-depth reading

Will you watch the opening Night Live of Sonic Frontiers news? Let’s know!

See also  The scary way you can find out if your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Battlefield 2042 brings chapters back to the game under update

August 23, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Shonen Jump Tactical RPG is a crossover manga game

August 22, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Porsche 911 ‘Cars’ sold for $3.6 million at charity auction

August 22, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

The three zodiac signs that abandoned toxic friends during the Trine Neptune Moon on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

August 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Stunning images of Jupiter shown by NASA’s James Webb Telescope

August 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Cowboys Micah Parsons rips rookie hurt for Giants: ‘I’d hate to see this guy’

August 23, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Oops, Sega accidentally shared a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers

August 23, 2022 Len Houle