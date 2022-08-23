August 23, 2022

Battlefield 2042 brings chapters back to the game under update

Len Houle August 23, 2022 2 min read

DICE says:

“We’ll rework different in-game menus and screens to make sure the chapters stand out, and to give you the best experience when choosing who to play with, and what gear you want to set,” says DICE.
picture: Dice

In case you weren’t already aware, Battlefield 2042 It is a game released in the midst of a pandemic out of nowhere near Enough design work or testing being done for such a flagship release. Our final reminder of this comes in the form of an update which will kinda Undoing one of its major selling points at launch.

2042 Offer a huge pre-release deal about new ‘specialists’, hero characters with flex gear that will replace the tried and tested ‘class’ system (multiplayer FPS models like ‘Recon’ and ‘Assault’). These specialists have been unpopular with fans for a long time, both in terms of gameplay implications as well as their design, And while the latter is already being processed The DICE developers also seem to have been persuaded to paraphrase the former.

Image of the article titled Battlefield 2042 returns to the drawing board, and will return the ranks

picture: Dice

In a major update posted by the development teamit was revealed that they have “begun working on a complete overhaul of the way you play with specialists”, which will essentially split the difference between the traditional system and 2042 The use of specialists. Hero characters will remain, but will be assigned in class layers (see above), with some widgets restricted between classes to “ensure that class identity is clearer”. So only recovery players will be able to use SOFLAM, for example, while medical chests will only be available to support players. As someone who runs Mackay (in the ‘Assault’ class) but uses SOFLAM quite a bit, but I think we’ll see how it all changes once the changes start (which it won’t be for a while, since) DICE says it won’t be until Season 3).

Other changes coming in and around Season 2 will be three new weapons (two main tubes and firearms), Plus the update to two of the game’s launch maps, Regeneration and Orbital, which comes along with a brand new map. DICE will also start adding some “vault” weapons to the main game, which are weapons from time travel outlet Game mode, as well as continued visual update of all specialists, specifically “changes of voices, body position and facial expressions”.

You can check out the full list of upcoming changes and additions and as part of future updates over hereor in the video below.

Battlefield 2042 | Development Update – August 2022

See also  PlayStation Plus Leak reveals one of the biggest free games so far this year

