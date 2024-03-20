ALLEN PARK – Chris Board spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, after spending one year with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, the linebacker and special teams player is returning to Baltimore, according to NFL Network.

Board left the Ravens after the 2021 season in search of more defensive work. The linebacker landed with the Lions and their Land of Opportunity, then moved back into his special teams role while making one start during his lone season in Detroit.

The 28-year-old spent last season in New England. He recorded the fewest defensive snaps of his career while recording more than 400 snaps on special teams for the first time.

For Board, this is a reunion with the staff that signed him as an undrafted free agent and developed him into one of the most dependable special teamers in the game. He could also compete for reps with Patrick Queen on his way out of Baltimore.

The Lions are loaded at linebacker and have had to make some tough decisions this offseason regarding their special teams. Anthony Pittman was not offered a new contract and ultimately signed with the Washington Chiefs. They also allowed Chase Lucas to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding the plaque after Bateman's loss was an interesting idea around these parts. The Lions made Jalen Reeves Maybin the highest-paid starting special player in the league. They also return Khalil Dorsey. They've also gotten promising development from linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in year one of his shift to a more special teams-focused role, so the Lions should feel like they're in a good spot there.

Burd played 840 defensive snaps and another 2,128 reps on special teams during his six seasons in the league. He also proved to be durable, missing only two games along the way.