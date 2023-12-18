The founder of an EV startup could be sentenced to prison in a fraud case

The founder of an electric truck company is expected to face a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced Monday in a fraud case that highlights the financial carnage left behind by a group of electric vehicle startups and their promoters.

A federal judge in Manhattan will sentence Trevor Melton, founder and former CEO of trucking company Nikola, after a jury convicted him last year of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. Mr Milton has been accused of increasing the value of Nikola shares by making extravagant claims about the company.

Milton told investors that Nikola had prototypes for zero-emission long-haul trucks, had billions of dollars in orders placed, and was producing low-cost hydrogen fuel. Prosecutors, who asked the judge to impose an 11-year prison sentence and a $5 million fine, said all of these statements were false. Lawyers for Mr. Milton, who denied the accusations, asked for him to be placed on probation.

Only a few electric-vehicle industry executives have been convicted of crimes, but Nikola wasn’t the only new car company to attract billions of dollars in investment without turning a profit or producing many cars or trucks, leaving shareholders with huge losses.