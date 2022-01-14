The governor of California has denied the release of Robert Kennedy’s killer

In June 1968, Sirhan Sirhan assassinated a Democratic senator in the middle of a campaign for primaries. He was sentenced to death the following year, before his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

The governor of California on Thursday, January 13, denied the parole of Robert Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Gavin Newsom, who was elected state president of the Democratic Party, said although the detainee was now 77 years old, he still felt set. “Threat to public safety” He refused “Must accept responsibility for this crime”.

This Palestinian immigrant assassinated “Bobby” Kennedy in June 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. The New York senator, the younger brother of former President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, has been campaigning for the Democratic nominee in the run-up to the presidential election. The assassin justified his gesture at the time with the support of Robert Kennedy to sell military aircraft to Israel.

Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death the following year, but his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972 following the brief abolition of the death penalty in California. In August 2021, after fifteen denials by the State Parole Board, he finally gave his approval to be released from prison.

“The assassination of Senator Kennedy [Sirhan] Sirhan is one of the worst criminals in American history. “, However Gavin Newsom ruled in a press release. “After spending decades in prison, (…) he does not have the clarity needed to stop making the same dangerous decisions that he had in the past.”

During his previous parole application in 2016, Sirhan Sirhan said he was drunk the night of the crime and wanted it. “Nothing happened”. He further added that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture.