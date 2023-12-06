December 6, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope finds an ancient ghost galaxy

Cheryl Riley December 6, 2023

This picture of a galaxy from the early universe is hardly what we would call dazzling.

You are looking at a very hazy and dust-covered inhabitant of the universe, whose name is just a string of numbers and letters. So he sits quite a distance from Land It slips in and out of the watchful eyes of various telescopes. The image, taken by the powerful James Webb Space Telescope, highlights the galaxy AzTECC71 – but what’s striking here is that we see AzTECC71 the way it looked just 900 million years after the Big Bang. That’s when Universe It was turned on for the first time starsAbsolute Eons Before we have The solar system was born.

