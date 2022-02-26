The Kremlin’s official website has fallen amid war in Ukraine

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down on Saturday, following reports of Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on various Russian state and state media outlets. sites.
The outages came after Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said it had launched an “information technology army” to fight Russia in cyberspace. Read more
A newly discovered piece of destructive software has been found circulating in Ukraine, infecting hundreds of computers, researchers at the cybersecurity company ESET said on Wednesday. Read more
Suspicion fell on Russia, which has repeatedly been accused of hacking operations against Ukraine and other countries. Reuters reported earlier that among the victims are government agencies and a financial institution.
Last week, Britain and the United States said that Russian military hackers were behind a series of DDoS attacks that briefly disrupted the websites of Ukrainian banks and government websites before the Russian invasion. Read more
Russia denied the allegations.
Twitter accounts historically linked to Anonymous, the amorphous online community of activists that first attracted global attention about a decade ago, have also announced plans to target Russia’s online presence.
Russian-themed leaks and hacks attributed to the group have begun to spread across the web – although, as is often the case with Anonymous and other hacker groups, claims are still difficult to prove.
It is not unusual for independent or ideologically motivated hackers to jump into global struggles on one side or the other; Similar actions occurred during the Arab Spring uprisings.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Ukrainian government made a call to the secret hacker to help support his weak efforts to fend off the Russians. Read more
Reporting from Andrew Osborne. Additional reporting by Raphael Satter and James Pearson. Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis
