The military has announced the closure of Israeli schools for security reasons

This Saturday, Iran seized a ship in the Gulf that it accuses of being “linked” to Israel, and is threatening to retaliate for a deadly attack by State Hebrew against the Iranian consulate in Damascus in early April.

Israel, alert to threats of attack by Iran, announced on Saturday that Israel would close schools and restrict gatherings for security reasons. Beginning with Sunday, the first day of the week in Israel, “Educational Activities, Trips and Excursions” School and extracurricular activities have been suspended, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video message.

Action decided “Regarding Security Conditions” In this case, it is valid for two days, Sunday and Monday. As part of these restrictions, entertainment center receptions and excursions will also be cancelled. As Pessah, the Jewish Passover, approaches, the country's border areas, where beaches are closed, will still be limited to 1,000 people for outdoor gatherings.

Professional activities are not affected by these restrictions. The military spokesman called on the people “Awareness and Responsibility”. “The defense and attack systems of the Air Force are alert and dozens of aircraft are patrolling the skies, ready and prepared (…) We have an excellent air defense system, but the defense is not airtight”he added again.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the cancellation of a planned trip to Austria and Hungary with families of hostages in Gaza. Iran has vowed to retaliate after a deadly April 1 attack against its embassy in Damascus, which it blames on Israel. US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects Iran to pass “soon” to action.