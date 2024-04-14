Iran Attacks Israel: Hezbollah Fires Rockets From Lebanon, Drones From Yemen By Houthis

After Iran's attack, other fronts for Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it had bombed an Israeli military position in the occupied Golan Heights, while Iran launched a drone attack on Israel on Saturday evening.

In a statement, pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which has been carrying out almost daily attacks against Israel for more than six months, fired “dozens of Katyusha-type rockets” at Israeli camps located in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan. .

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drones toward Israel on Saturday evening in “coordination” with Iran, which for its part is launching an unprecedented attack against Israeli territory, British maritime defense firm Ambre announced.

“Israeli ports are considered potential targets,” Ambrey added, warning that there could be “collateral damage” to ships.

Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday evening. Minutes after the start of the so-called “Honest Promise” operation, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's X account retweeted a message saying “the evil regime will be punished.”

The attack has put the region in fear of further escalation. Israel's neighbors Jordan and Lebanon have announced the closure of their airspace, as has Iraq, which borders Iran. Neighboring Israel said Egypt would put its air defenses on maximum alert. Paris and London condemned the Iranian attack.