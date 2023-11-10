Fifty people were killed in a bomb attack on a school in Gaza, according to a hospital director

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, said on Friday, November 10, that he had received “About fifty bodies after a school bombing on Friday morning” from Gaza City, where many displaced people have taken refuge. Israel’s response to the Gaza Strip has intensified in recent days since the October 7 attack by Hamas. Follow our live stream.

UN for Palestine Refugees At least 100 of the agency’s staff were killed in Gaza. This was stated by Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Organization for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). At X (formerly Twitter). The killings must stop. In a statement to the media, he called for an end to the enclave siege and demanded circulation. “Without Restrictions” Humanitarian aid.

Washington admits “much more needs to be done” for civilians in Gaza. While congratulating “Progressed”US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for going further “based on the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian assistance” In the Gaza Strip, a few hours of daily humanitarian breaks were announced the day after, allowing residents of the enclave’s north to flee to the south. “Palestinians have been killed”Launched US diplomatic mission from New Delhi (India).

No ceasefire, but humanitarian “breaks”. According to the United States, Israel agreed to establish “breaks” Daily humanitarian efforts allow civilians to flee to the north of the Gaza Strip, to the south where fighting and shelling are most intense. These interruptions “Four o’clock, in some parts of the northern Gaza Strip, will be announced three hours earlier”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “Humanitarian systems cannot work”However, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard expressed regret on Friday in Franceinfo.

“Nothing will stop us,” Benjamin Netanyahu insists. The Israeli prime minister again rejected demands for a permanent halt to Israeli military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Thursday on the American channel Fox News, Withhold this decision until the hostages from the October 7 attacks are released. President Ceasefire A “Surrendering to Hamas”.