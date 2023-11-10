1,400 earthquakes in 24 hours, imminent volcanic eruption and state of emergency

On Thursday, the “Blue Lagoon”, a tourist site near Grindavik, famous for its geothermal spas, was already closed as a precaution.

In total, more than 23,000 tremors have been reported since October 25, including more than 1,400 in the past 24 hours, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute (IMO).

❗️[ 🇮🇸 ISLANDE ] 🔸 A part of Iceland was shaken by several earthquakes for several hours. A volcanic eruption near Grindavik may be imminent.pic.twitter.com/YQvrJtCROg — The (Small) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) November 10, 2023

The Blue Lagoon site, known for its turquoise water pools and luxury hotels, “has taken the proactive decision to temporarily suspend its operations for a week”. The Reykjanes Peninsula, where the “Blue Lagoon” is located, has been hit by a series of earthquakes in recent weeks.

Rising magma

A land bulge caused by the accumulation of magma at a depth of 5 kilometers was detected by the IMO on October 27.

The event has accelerated over the past 24 hours, and movement of magma toward the surface was detected this Friday. Real-time data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute indicates that magma is seeping into the Sundnuga crater, about 3 kilometers northeast of Grindavik, the town where the Blue Lagoon is located.

The area near the Blue Lagoon is most likely to erupt in the next few hours. The road there is already closed because it is so badly damaged that it is not safe to drive there. It is the main exit from the nearby town of Grindavik pic.twitter.com/V6FR37vh38 — FPL Kraken (@fpl_kraken) November 10, 2023

Roads around the bend were cut off by the landslide. A fire has reportedly broken out in a power plant set up in the city.

These phenomena are common in this volcanic region, geologists recall: the peninsula is located in the mid-Atlantic region, one of the most important on the planet, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are moving away from each other.

This is the fifth land swell observed in the region since seismic activity erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula in December 2019, after about 800 years of inactivity.