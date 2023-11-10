Live – Israel-Hamas: Netanyahu says IDF progressing “exceptionally well” in Gaza

7:39

Oday, a VTC driver who is the child of Palestinian refugees, was in Gaza on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, prompting an immediate response from the Jewish state.

“At first I hear airplanes, fighter jets that don’t stop circling, and when I hear the explosion, I feel like it’s in the next room,” he told BFMTV.

As days go by, the young man fears for his life and tries to leave the country towards the south and the Rafah border post. He filmed his daily life in the Gaza Strip in several videos. He was finally able to leave the enclave last week with the rest of the French.