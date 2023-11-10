Live – Israel-Hamas: Netanyahu says IDF progressing “exceptionally well” in Gaza

The daily life of a Franco-Palestinian trapped in Gaza before his expulsion
Oday, a VTC driver who is the child of Palestinian refugees, was in Gaza on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, prompting an immediate response from the Jewish state.
“At first I hear airplanes, fighter jets that don’t stop circling, and when I hear the explosion, I feel like it’s in the next room,” he told BFMTV.
As days go by, the young man fears for his life and tries to leave the country towards the south and the Rafah border post. He filmed his daily life in the Gaza Strip in several videos. He was finally able to leave the enclave last week with the rest of the French.
Netanyahu assures that Israel does not want to rule or occupy Gaza
During the same speech to an American media outlet, Fox NewsBenjamin Netanyahu has promised that Israel does not want to stay in Gaza for long.
“We are not seeking to rule Gaza. We are not seeking to occupy it, but we are seeking to provide a better future for it and for us,” he said, adding that Israel was not seeking to “move anyone”.
Asked about his plan for the future of the Palestinian Territory, he said it would be “militarization, degradation and reconstruction.” “We need to find a government, we need to find a civilian government that will be there,” he added, without specifying who could form such a government.
According to Netanyahu, the Israeli military is progressing “exceptionally well.”
During an interview with American media outlet Fow News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the Jewish state’s military is making “exceptionally good” progress in its offensive against Hamas.
“I think the Israeli army is doing well,” he said, again rejecting the idea of a ceasefire.
“There’s one thing we won’t accept, and that’s a ceasefire. A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender” and “there can’t be one without free hostages,” he insisted, when asked about his meetings with US President Joe Biden.
Israel strikes Syria after drone crash in Eilat
Israel struck Syria early Friday in response to a drone strike on a school in Eilat (south) on Thursday, the Israeli military said.
“In response to a Syrian drone attack on a school in Eilat, Israel Defense Forces hit the organization that carried out the attack,” the military said in a statement and on X (formerly Twitter), without naming the organization. .
Israel “should hold the Syrian regime accountable for any act of terrorism emanating from its borders,” he added.
Welcome to this live stream
Hello, welcome to this live stream dedicated to the war between Israel and Hamas. Fighting on the ground continues, with calls for a first-ever ceasefire from Emmanuel Macron increasing.
After more than a month of Israeli strikes in retaliation for Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, according to the UN.
In the Gaza Strip, Israeli bombings killed 10,812 people, mainly civilians, including 4,412 children, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.
