November 10, 2023

War between Hamas and Israel: A survivor returns to Kibbutz Biri after being attacked by terrorists

Rusty Knowles November 10, 2023 2 min read

France 2 – A. Vahramian, S. Yasin, M. Benoliel

France Televisions

Nir Shani is a survivor of the attack on Kibbutz Biri. A month after the tragedy, he returned to the scene for the first time. This father cannot hide his emotions. Reporting.

Dir Shani hesitates a lot before going this route, taking him and his daughter back to the kibbutz. Beer. Dir Shani is a survivor of the October 7 attack. He returns home for the first time. A month ago, terrorists opened fire on his doorstep with Kalashnikovs. They hunted down the residents and set fire to their houses. When they arrive, he takes refuge in an armored room. The fighters Hamas Understand that Dir Shani stopped himself. Then they try to reach him through the air vent.

Kidnapped son

There is one who ascended [jusque dans la bouche d’aération]He tried to see me with a flashlight. Then he set fire to the base of the door. I was able to close the air inlet and not suffocate“, he says. Ten hours later, the Israeli army finally released him. Returning to the kibbutz means following in your son’s footsteps. This Saturday, October 7, he is with her sister With his mother, he lives Beer. The fighters Hamas They threaten them with weapons. A young girl is kidnapped. For a month, there was no evidence of life in his family.

