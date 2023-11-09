TikTok and YouTube are targeted by an EU investigation

On Thursday, November 9, Brussels launched an investigation into the measures implemented by the social network TikTok and the video-sharing platform YouTube to protect minors, particularly their “Mental and Physical Health”.

In a press release, the European Commission announced that it had asked the companies “To provide further information on the measures they have taken to comply with their obligations in relation to the protection of children” Under the new Digital Services Act (TSA), which came into effect at the end of August. These requests are not challenging.

This is the first step in procedures that can lead to severe financial sanctions for proven and sustained violations of the norms. In extreme cases, fines can reach 6% of the global revenue of the groups involved.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Digital: European law comes into effect forcing internet giants to regulate their content

“TikTok and YouTube must provide the requested information to the Commission by November 30. Based on the evaluation of the responses, the commission will decide on the next steps.”She clarified.

Investigation against Chinese site AliExpress

Thursday’s announcement is part of a screw-up led by the European Digital Commissioner, Thierry Breton, to force the biggest platforms to honor the new obligations imposed on them. “Safety of children will be prioritized” On TSA enforcement, he warned in August.

Brussels had already announced three investigations in October targeting social networks TikTok (owned by Chinese group ByteDance). “Fake News”Images and words of violence, after Hamas attacks against Israel.

The European regulator has launched an investigation into the distribution of illegal products, particularly counterfeit drugs, targeting Chinese online sales platform AliExpress. Since late August, the DSA has imposed tougher rules on nineteen of the largest Internet players.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers European offensive against major technological abuses