Volodymyr Zhelensky urges Olaf Scholes to go to Kiev on May 9 to “send a strong political signal.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky spoke Friday in an online forum hosted by British thinker Saddam Hussein, before speaking via video conference in the Icelandic parliament. During an online forum, Ukrainian President Olaf Scholes reiterated his desire to see him in the queue, having already done so yesterday. At this time, Volodymyr Zhelensky urged the German leader to come to Ukraine on May 9. Send a strong political signal.

May 9 is an important date for Russia, Which marks the day of the victory over Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. The Kremlin is expected to celebrate this special day with great fanfare, primarily to highlight new military victories in Ukraine. So Volodymyr Zhelensky wants to welcome the German president to the Ukrainian capital on May 9. “There is a call, it has been for some time now”The President of Ukraine noted.

On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. “Incurable Irritation”. In mid-April, Mr. Kyiv refused to see Steinmeier go to UkraineConsider it a “People who understand Putin”. This discussion made it possible to settle the situation between Olaf Scholz and his Ukrainian representative. On Thursday evening, in defiance of Volodymyr Zelensky’s first call, the German chancellor announced at a press conference that German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbach should be present. “Coming soon kyiv”.