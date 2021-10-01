Faced with a shortage of local labor, the government will allow 300 foreign tanker drivers to work in the UK.

The military has been assisting gas stations. The British government announced on Friday 1 October that nearly 200 soldiers would be stationed in the UK as of Monday to ensure fuel supplies. The country has seen a shortage of bumps since last week due to a shortage of Trump drivers and panic shopping of motorists.

These players, “Including 100 drivers”, Are currently completing training “Provide temporary support as part of government action to reduce pressure at gas stations”, London indicates. According to the administrator, “Fuel demand confirmed for the week”, Though “Some parts of the country are still struggling”.

The government also announced that it would immediately allow 300 foreign tanker drivers to work in the UK until the end of March 2022, as part of the issuance of thousands of temporary work visas to free up supply chains.

“It is important to emphasize that there is no national fuel shortage in the UK and that people should continue to buy fuel. The sooner we get back to our normal buying habits, the sooner we can get back to normal.”, Institutional Minister Quasi Quarteng said.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents 65% of UK service stations, says it has seen signs of improvement, but they believe “Very slowly”, 26% of stations still run out of fuel.