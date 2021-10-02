The Govt vaccine is mandatory for all students in California

The state governor announced that all California students who are eligible for the Govt-19 vaccine must be vaccinated if they wish to attend classes, whether they are studying in a public or private setting.

The results are unprecedented in the United States, setting a world record of 700,000 deaths by the corona virus on Friday.

The vaccine obligation affecting more than six million students in California will not be immediate. American Pharmaceutical Company, FDA

Accreditation for individuals over the age of 16 is complete and complete, but at this stage only children between the ages of 12 and 15 are vaccinated under the emergency emergency procedure. Small children still do not have access.

“We will begin implementing this request for the next semester, January 1 or July 1, 2022,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement from a school in San Francisco.

“Our schools already need measles, mumps and vaccines. Why? Because the vaccines work,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that “vaccine against Govt-19 will be added to the list.”

“This is still a vaccine,” the governor stressed, adding that in California, the country’s most populous state, 84% of eligible residents have already received at least one dose.

As with other vaccination obligations, exemptions are possible for medical or religious reasons, and it is up to schools and school districts to implement this measure.

– Teachers –

Without the vaccine, one cannot physically join a school.

Non-vaccinated students will have the opportunity to take courses online, enroll in specific programs set up in specific districts, or study at home.

This vaccine obligation applies to all teachers and staff, who issue California orders as soon as they take effect for students. These employees must already be vaccinated or undergo a weekly screening test, but this order will eliminate the latter option.

The second largest Los Angeles school district in the United States had already announced a similar move in early September. It is expected that 220,000 eligible students will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

This obligation received the support of teachers’ associations and many parents, but despite scientific evidence of its effectiveness against the forms, the validity of the vaccine met with strong opposition from a minority. Serious cases of Govt-19.

Masking and vaccinating have actually become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as Texas or Florida, wanted to introduce restrictions on the mandatory wearing of masks in their states, defending sacred individual liberties.

“Schools in states that do not strictly follow a scientific and evidence-based approach to preventing disease are actually closing more often,” Gavin Newsom responded.