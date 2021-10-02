President Rodrigo Duterte has announced his next retirement from politics

“Today, I announce my departure from politics.” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his next retirement from political life on Saturday, October 2, after unexpectedly resigning as vice president.

The outgoing president is almost certain to win the 2016 presidential election, especially as he vowed to end drug abuse in the country. However, the constitution barred him from running for a second six-year term following a referendum that will attract more than 60 million voters.

“The feeling among the people of the Philippines is that I am unworthy and it is unconstitutional.” Rodrigo Duterte, 76, said he would rather run for vice president. The dictatorial leader did not specify when he would leave political life.

He did not specify who would succeed him as president. Many are speculating about the candidacy of his daughter, the mayor of Tao, and Sarah Duterte-Corpio of another party, who is currently the best candidate in the election. If she is elected to the highest office, she can help protect her father not only from criminal activity but also from those brought against him by the International Criminal Court.