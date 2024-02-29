Vladimir Putin warns West of “real threat” of nuclear conflict

Vladimir Putin confronts the country. On Thursday, February 29, two weeks before the uncontested presidential election, the Russian president delivers his traditional address to the Russian people. “Today I will talk to you about the future and our strategic objectives”The Kremlin announced the leader as a preface to his speech. In western countries “They need to understand that we have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory.”warned that “All that they discover at this time, what they scare the world with, is the real threat of conflict in the use of nuclear weapons, which means the destruction of civilization.”, he added. Follow our live stream.

A speech in a very favorable environment. Vladimir Putin appears in better shape than a year ago, as his army undergoes humiliating retreats in Ukraine's south and northeast. Since then, the Ukrainian military has failed in its counteroffensive launched in the summer of 2023 and, due to Washington's lack of agreement, has found itself on the defensive, out of ammunition, in the face of outnumbered and better-armed Russian soldiers.

Major developments in the East. By mid-February the Russian army was able to take over The fortress city of Avdiivka and continuing his inspiration in the sector, welcomed Vladimir Putin. “A critical victory”. This loss of the city constitutes the biggest Ukrainian defeat since the failure of the counter-offensive.

The themes of the speech were kept confidential. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to discuss the themes of the speech, saying the president wrote it personally. Vladimir Putin, for his part, announced that his speech would be taken “of course” It can be set taking into account the presidential election scheduled from March 15 to 17 “Goals for at least the next six years”One The term of the decree of the head of state in Russia.

Transnistria asks Russia for support. Authorities in this pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova accepted the official announcement on Wednesday. “Security” Russia against the Moldovan government. According to the report, cited by Russian news agencies, separatist officials are asking Moscow “Enforce measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increased pressure from Moldova”Significantly “An economic blockade”.