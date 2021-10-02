Why Beijing is increasing pressure

Maintenance – Beijing on Saturday sent 39 military planes to fly over Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Researcher Antoine Pontas sheds light on Xi Jinping’s attrition strategy.
Tensions have risen further in the Formosa Strait between Berging and Taipei after an already difficult day on Friday. Saturday, The Chinese Air Force sent 39 aircraft to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), A record, to order them to leave, forcing the island government to take its own plane. In Chinese aircraft: nuclear-capable H-6 bomb. Already on Friday, 38 intrusions broke the record of 28 intrusions in a single day last June. These incursions have been intensifying since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, although the scale of the operation on Friday led to fierce opposition from Taiwan: “China has undermined militancy and regional peace while engaging in a number of intimidation operationsPrime Minister Xu Cheng-sang said. Why does Beijing show such muscles? What are its objectives
