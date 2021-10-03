In Mali, a peacekeeper was killed by gunfire and four others were seriously injured

Minusma’s Blue Helmet in Timbuktu (Mali), April 2015. SEBASTIAN RIEUSSEC / AFP

A peacekeeper from Minusma, a United Nations mission in Mali, was killed and four others were seriously injured. Then [leur] Convoy strikes an improvised explosive device in Desalit “, Northeast of the country, near the Algerian border, Saturday, October 2nd.

This incident is reminiscent of the perpetual danger hanging over our peacekeepers and the sacrifices made for peace in Mali. ⁇, El-Qasim van, the leader of Minusma, underlined in the UN press release. ⁇ Today’s cowardly attack reinforces Minusma’s determination to support Malik and its people in the search for peace and stability. ⁇, He promised.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said ⁇ Deepest condolences to the family of the victim and to the Egyptian government and people », It says the victim was an Egyptian. Antonio Cutters also said ⁇ United Nations solidarity with the Malian people and government ⁇.

Attacks that could “create war crimes”

The Secretary-General recalled that attacks on UN peacekeepers could be war crimes under international law. He called on the Malian authorities not to make any attempt to identify the perpetrators of these attacks so that they would soon be brought to justice. ⁇, According to a press release issued by its spokesman Stephen Dujarric.

In April, Four Sadian peacekeepers from Minusma were killed Jihadist attack on a camp in Akulhok, northeastern Mali. In February, about 20 people were injured in the center of the country During the attack on their site.

Minusma, who has been employed in Mali since 2013, is currently the United Nations peacekeeping mission, which has the highest death toll in the world, with 145 people killed in hostilities reported as of August 31, according to UN figures.