Live – “The support of the civilized world strengthens us”, assures the Ukrainian Prime Minister at LCI

Wagner’s Zambian army was killed in Ukraine
AFP journalists noted that the body of a Zambian student recruited in a Russian prison by the paramilitary group Wagner before he was killed in fighting in Ukraine was returned from Russia to Lusaka on Sunday.
Lemekhani Nyirenda, 23, who was serving a prison sentence near Moscow, was killed in Ukraine in September. A student at the Institute of Physical Engineering in Moscow was sentenced to nine years in prison in April 2020 in a drug case. The Zambian government last month demanded an urgent explanation from Russia about the circumstances of his death.
Leclerc tanks for Ukraine?
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Simihal, “between 50,000 and 70,000 rockets are sent by Russia every day.” “We are asking for tanks, especially French Leclercs,” added the leader. Want to visit Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, for a day? “We want to protect our lands, we want to liberate the territories according to the borders recognized in 1991”, Denis Simihal was content to answer.
“We need anti-aircraft defense
Asked about Russia’s use of drones, the Ukrainian prime minister told LCI that “more than 500 Iranian drones were launched against Ukraine. We have learned to intercept them. On Saturday, out of 15 drones sent against Odessa, ten were intercepted. We need weapons to stop them.”
He reminds us: kyiv still and always needs weapons. “We need anti-aircraft defense to protect our skies, especially with patriot systems. It’s something that protects our infrastructure. We thank France for the Caesar guns and weapons.”
Exclusive interview
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Simihal has been invited to LCI this Sunday evening. “We never thought that in Europe in the 21st century there would be an all-out war of war crimes, abuses and abuses. Today, we feel the support of the civilized world. This strengthens us to fight for democracy,” the president said.
When asked about the situation this Sunday evening in Odessa, Denis Simihal returned to the eight missile attacks carried out by Russia: “This was done to start a new wave of immigration towards Europe, to destabilize the situation and create crisis energy in Ukraine. Since the missiles are small in size, they use drones.”
Macron / Zelensky
Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to prepare for a new pro-Ukraine summit in Paris on Tuesday, the two leaders said.
“Together with President Zelensky, we have prepared the conferences that France will hold on Tuesday: the first to meet the needs of Ukraine in the winter, the international, and the second with French companies involved in the reconstruction of the country,” he said. French President on Twitter.
“We harmonized our positions ahead of a virtual G7 summit and support conference in Paris. We discussed the implementation of our ten-point plan for cooperation in peace, security and energy stability,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.
Ukraine’s attack on the occupied city of Melitopol
Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine on Saturday evening. This information comes from official pro-Russian sources and others loyal to Kyiv.
However, both sides have given conflicting information on targets and casualty figures. This strategic city, which had a pre-war population of more than 150,000, is located in the Zaporizhia region, which Moscow claims to annex.
According to the governor, two people were killed in Kherson
Two people were killed and five wounded in a Russian bombardment targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, its governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Sunday.
“The enemy again attacked the residential areas of Gerson”In his Telegram account, the governor said the Russian military attacked a maternity hospital, a hotel and an apartment building.
Olena Zelenska meets Brigitte Macron
Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, will meet Brigitte Macron at the Elysee this Monday at 11 am, ahead of the international conference “Unity of the Ukrainian People” organized by Emmanuel Macron in the presence of many foreign leaders.
Brigitte Macron and Olena Zelenska will visit a school for Ukrainian children on Tuesday afternoon.
Russia accelerates production of more powerful weapons
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current No. 2 in the Security Council, confirmed this Sunday that Moscow was producing. “The Most Powerful Means of Destruction” basically “New Policies”Threats of use against the West.
“Our enemy has not established himself only in the Kiev government (administrative territorial agency of Imperial Russia, editor’s note) […] He’s in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other places that have pledged allegiance to modern Nazis.Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram account.
A review of highlights from the past 24 hours
Ahead of this 291st day of conflict in Ukraine, Saturday 10 December was marked by speeches by Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureates. In Odessa, nearly 1.5 million people living in the city and its region were left without electricity following Russian strikes.
The hunt for former “collaborators” of the Russians
In Kherson, Ukraine, which was liberated by the Ukrainian army on November 11, police try to untie former allies of Russian forces on the spot. Verification of identity documents takes place in and around the city.
Officials still fear the presence of people who may have collaborated or may still collaborate with the Russians, and are seeking to identify them as soon as possible.
Nobel Peace Prize Appeal
The Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureates who received their prestigious award on Saturday in Oslo called not to lay down arms against war. “Mad and Criminal” Vladimir Putin started in Ukraine
Odessa in the dark
The situation in Odesa, southern Ukraine, is complicated this Saturday evening. About 1.5 million people living in the city and its region were left without electricity following Russian attacks using Iranian kamikaze drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Sunday December 11 Ukraine Live
Welcome to this new live from Sunday, December 11, 2022 dedicated to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
