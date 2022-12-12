Live – “The support of the civilized world strengthens us”, assures the Ukrainian Prime Minister at LCI

Wagner’s Zambian army was killed in Ukraine

AFP journalists noted that the body of a Zambian student recruited in a Russian prison by the paramilitary group Wagner before he was killed in fighting in Ukraine was returned from Russia to Lusaka on Sunday.

Lemekhani Nyirenda, 23, who was serving a prison sentence near Moscow, was killed in Ukraine in September. A student at the Institute of Physical Engineering in Moscow was sentenced to nine years in prison in April 2020 in a drug case. The Zambian government last month demanded an urgent explanation from Russia about the circumstances of his death.