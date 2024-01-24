LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow accuses Kyiv of shooting down plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners

A Russian military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners crashed in Russia on Wednesday, Russian agencies reported.
At least nine people were injured in Russian attacks overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.
Russian parliamentarians against “fake news”.
Russian parliamentarians voted in first reading on Wednesday to freeze the money and assets of anyone found guilty of spreading “false information” about the military.
Indeed, the bill does not provide for the confiscation of all of a criminal's assets, but only for the confiscation of their money and funds that are “used or intended” to finance “criminal” activities, although those are very vague.
Moscow accuses it of shooting down the plane
The speaker of the Russian Duma, the lower house of parliament, accused Kyiv on Wednesday of shooting down the plane that crashed in the Belgorod region this morning with 65 Ukrainian prisoners on board.
“They killed their own soldiers in the air, their mothers, their children waiting for them,” he announced to the room. “They shot down our pilots who carried out a humanitarian mission (…) with American and German missiles,” condemned Vyacheslav Volodin to the Russian delegation.
Russian MPs condemn French “mercenaries”.
Russian delegates on Wednesday voted for a resolution on the alleged presence of French “mercenaries” fighting for Q in Ukraine, an allegation denied by Paris as the Kremlin's latest disinformation campaign.
“It is regrettable that French officials, once with our country one of the politico-military embargoes in Europe, perpetuate the agony of the Nazi regime in Kiev by their actions,” the resolution, addressed to French nationals, points out. Published on the website of the Assembly and the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.
Plane crash in Russia
A Russian Il-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Russian agencies reported.
At 11:00 Moscow time (08:00 GMT), an Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region (…) carrying 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian army. exchange, six staff and three assistants,” the ministry said.
9 people were injured in Kargi
At least nine people were wounded by Russian attacks overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, the regional governor announced, a day after bombings in the country killed 18 people.
“Nine people were injured in the attack, including a child, a 4-year-old girl, who was treated at the scene,” Oleg Synegoubov, the Ukrainian head of the named region, lamented in a telegram, adding, “Four people were hospitalized: two men and two women.
The same source said that not only houses but also telecommunication installations were damaged during the attack.
North Korean weapons
The “Guardian” recently published satellite images taken by British intelligence. We see three Russian ships collecting containers from a North Korean port.
For weeks, the West has accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons to support its invasion of Ukraine.
NATO: Green light for Sweden
The West has welcomed Sweden's new move towards NATO after a favorable vote in the Turkish parliament. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has invited his Swedish counterpart to Budapest to try to remove the final hurdles to the Nordic country's entry into NATO.
The green light, given by an overwhelming majority by the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, ended 20 months of negotiations that tested the patience of Ankara's Western allies, eager to forge a united front against Moscow in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Ukrainian president vowed a strong response yesterday after announcing that overnight Russian airstrikes on Kiev and Kharkiv had killed at least 18 civilians and wounded 130 others. “More than 200 different sites, including 139 residential buildings, were hit (…) 130 people were injured, all are receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 18 people died,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a telegram, indicating that the number could rise.
The Kremlin promised on Tuesday that Europeans are beginning to boycott Ukraine. “Europeans realize they've thrown their money out the window”, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies. The continuation of aid is a new dig from Moscow at a time of internal tensions in the European Union and the United States.
In his view, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is like this “In a very difficult position”. “He doesn't get paid anymore, he doesn't have enough bombs abroad, he has problems at home”In Ukraine, he added.
The Kremlin has in recent weeks tried to portray Q's main backers, the West, as disunited on a course of action over Ukraine after nearly two years of Russian aggression. The tone in Moscow has been more optimistic since last year's failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.
As it stands, a nearly 1,000-km-long front in Ukraine remains frozen, with the Russian military occupying nearly 20% of its neighboring country's territory and in recent months able to reinforce its positions. It must be provided with the necessary ammunition to continue its offensive.
On Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov welcomed the split within the US political class, with Republicans still blocking critical aid to Kyiv. “At one point, Biden said it was an investment in Americans.He said about the aid to Ukraine. “If we stick to it (…), he's bankrupt”, the speaker said. Ukraine, for its part, says it fears an erosion of Western support after two years of conflict that have eroded public opinion and approach a crucial election deadline in June for European – and US – presidential elections in the EU. November.
