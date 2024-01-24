Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary over Nikki Haley

Donald Trump, January 23, 2024, Londonderry, New Hampshire. Mike Seger/Reuters

After Iowa, New Hampshire. Former US President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in the northeastern US state on Tuesday, January 23, a week after taking office in the Midwest.

According to projections by the US agency Associated Press (AP), the billionaire is ahead of his rival Nikki Haley, while the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who finished second in Iowa, announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the race. Republican nominee for the White House.

The decision backfires for Nikki Haley, now the only major alternative to Donald Trump. The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. has invested a lot of time and financial resources into winning New Hampshire, but he conceded defeat Tuesday evening while expressing his determination.

“This competition is far from over”She said, on the spot, in front of a crowd of supporters. “A Trump Inauguration Will Be a Victory for Biden”She insisted.

Mme Haley, 52, has stepped up her criticism of the former Republican president, questioning his mental acuity and casting herself as a cohesive candidate who will make a generational change. Seeking to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents, he criticizes his former president for cheating. “confusion”A possible reference to several criminal activities, especially for fraudulent attempts to alter the results of the 2020 elections.

“Donald Trump has shown that he can break things. But we need someone who can fix things.”, she said. But these calls did not resonate with enough voters.

Nikki Haley on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. JOE RAEDLE/AFP

“They'll all vote for me again.”

Mr. Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win open ballots in Iowa and New Hampshire, as those two states topped the election calendar in 1976. Trump would be proud. This highlights the momentum of Grand Old Party (GOP) voters. He rallied behind him to nominate him for a third consecutive term.

At his last campaign rally on Monday evening, Donald Trump attacked Nikki Haley again. “The Losing Candidate and the Last Candidate to Stop America”. “If you want a president who puts America first every time, vote for Donald Trump”he said.

By easily winning these first two states, the 77-year-old billionaire cements his position as the favorite of the US right-wing in the November 2024 presidential election, which will either appoint Joe Biden's successor, or allow the latter to run. Second and final four-year term.

“They'll all vote for me again.”Not yet recognizing Joe Biden's victory in 2020, Mr. Trump accused him of cheating to win. “Biden is the worst president in the history of this country”, he added, near the New Hampshire polling place, with primary votes for both the Republican and Democratic parties. To face the outgoing president on November 5, Donald Trump must be invested by his party's convention this summer, at the end of all primaries in US states against Nikki Haley, the only contender still running.

New Hampshire is represented by only 22 delegates, out of 1,215 required to officially name the Republican nominee. But compared to more conservative states, it gives a better indication of potential national election success and subsequent primaries.

Joe Biden also won, but in a symbolic primary

“Tonight's results confirm that Donald Trump has virtually locked up the Republican nomination”Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of Joe Biden's campaign team, said in a press release Tuesday evening.

The incumbent president won Tuesday's Democratic primary in New Hampshire, facing two lesser-known challengers, elected official Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson. Due to disagreements with the local branch of the Democratic Party over the election calendar, Joe Biden did not appear on the ballot. But voters were able to register his name to vote for him.

Joe Biden campaigned in Virginia, near the capital Washington, on Tuesday to defend abortion rights, which will weigh heavily during the presidential race against conservatives accused of wanting to restrict access to abortion.

