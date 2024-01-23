A total of 8 people were killed and nearly 80 injured in Russian bombings overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

Moscow accuses France of deploying “mercenaries” in Ukraine; Paris condemns “total manipulation”.

Russia condemned the presence, amid growing diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Paris. “Mercenaries” French in Ukraine. In a press release on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction, without providing evidence “Precision Strike” A building is in operation in Kargi “Zone of temporary deployment of mercenaries, most of whom are French citizens”. There were sixty fighters “deleted” And 20 people were injured, Moscow claims.

Subsequently, on Friday, the French ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to face charges. “Paris's Growing Involvement in the Conflict in Ukraine”.

“There are no “mercenaries” in France, unlike others in Ukraine or elsewhere”The French Foreign Ministry reacted strongly by condemning it “A New Crude Russian Manipulation”.

The term “mercenary” chosen by Moscow is not trivial. French law prohibits mercenaries or fighting for pay abroad, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros. It is also the term used by France to condemn the activities of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, which has been accused by Paris for years of looting and war crimes in Africa.