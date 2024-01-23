The Israeli army lost 24 soldiers in a single day in the Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, in this photo released by the Israeli army on January 22, 2024. Israeli Army / Reuters

Monday was the deadliest day for the Israeli military since it launched a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 27. On Tuesday, January 23, the Israeli army announced that it had lost 24 people, including 21 security forces, in a single day in the Palestinian territories.

All the reservists fell during Monday's only attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007. More than 200 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 27, according to reports on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the investigation on Tuesday “catastrophe”. “We must learn all the lessons and do everything to protect the lives of our soldiers.”A press release added the latter, prompting “One of the Hardest Days” Since the outbreak of war.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said an RPG rocket launcher hit a tank near two two-story buildings that the military wanted to demolish. “Forces [de défense israéliennes – nom que se donne l’armée israélienne] Worked to destroy terrorist buildings and infrastructure (…)600 meters from the border » between Gaza and Israel, the official explained during a televised press conference.

“War has a high price”

“Around 4 pm, an RPG rocket was allegedly fired by terrorists at a tank providing security to the force”He continued. “At the same time”An explosion blew up two buildings, “It collapsed in an instant, when most of the power was still inside or nearby.”. Buildings were largely cut down for destruction. It was not clear Tuesday why they exploded earlier than expected.

The Army released the identities of the deportees one by one on its website this morning. “We worked until the last hour to find the victims.”announced the official, noting the difficulty of extracting bodies buried under the rubble. “War has a heavy, very heavy price. Our reservationists sacrificed what they loved most so that we could all live here safely.he added.

The war was sparked by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse count from official Israeli data.

Israel has promised“destroy” According to a recent statement from the Palestinian Islamic Movement-controlled Health Ministry, Hamas and Hamas launched a military operation that has so far killed 25,490 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

