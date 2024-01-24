January 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Boris Nadezhdin is running against Putin in the Russian presidential election

Boris Nadezhdin is running against Putin in the Russian presidential election

Rusty Knowles January 24, 2024 1 min read

By Alain Barloot

Published ,
Update

In support of peace in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners, Boris Nadezhdine recently appeared on the media landscape with an openly anti-Putin speech.
OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP

Portrait – Although his chances are slim, the former Liberal MP

Correspondent in Moscow

The queue stretches for more than a hundred meters along the small Formany Street in the north-east of Moscow. In particular, young people waiting under the snow to sign for Boris Nadezhdin, who is running for the Russian presidential election next March. The 60-year-old former liberal Duma deputy recently appeared on the media landscape with an openly anti-Putin speech, advocating for peace and the release of prisoners in Ukraine. A position that stands out in the dull and boring concerto of Russian politics, where opinion is often considered “indifferent” and such publicly expressed criticism can land you straight in jail.

Eleven candidates, including Vladimir Putin, who has already been re-elected for a fifth term, are in the running for the March 15-17 ballot, more or less within Kremlin purview. Nevertheless, crowds flock to many cities to support Boris Nadezhdin's candidacy.

This article is reserved for subscribers. 79% is left for you to discover.

Do you want to read more?

Open all items immediately.

Already subscribed? to login

See also  Turkey: 16 dead, 29 injured after truck crashes into crowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow accuses Kyiv of shooting down plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary over Nikki Haley

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A total of 8 people were killed and nearly 80 injured in Russian bombings overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

January 23, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Billionaire Joe Louis pleads guilty to insider trading

January 24, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Physicists have just learned something key about the proton

January 24, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Hungary's Orban supports Sweden's efforts to join NATO, which may remove the last obstacle to joining

January 24, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Boris Nadezhdin is running against Putin in the Russian presidential election

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles