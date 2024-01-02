Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne speaks at the 9th Marine Infantry Regiment's forward operating base during her two-day visit to Maribola, Guyana, Dec. 31, 2023. Jody Ameed/AFP

Elizabeth Bourne was hot this Sunday, December 31, 2023. It was a little after noon local time when he landed in the tropical climate of Guyana, a region bordering Brazil. From Cayenne, the head of government prepares to fly over a section of the Amazon jungle in a helicopter to reach his destination: 9 forward military bases.e Marine Corps Regiment, where he will celebrate in the evening.

But before leaving, he religiously listens to the wishes of the president, who, 7,000 kilometers away, envisions the dark year of 2023, but, according to Elysee, the full “Courage”.

On December 19, 2023, the Prime Minister, the leader of the overwhelming majority through the adoption of the Immigration Act, enjoyed by the National Rally, “Ideological Victory” From the extreme right, 57, is aware of the growing rumor of possible eviction restoration from rue de Varenne.

The meeting of ministers scheduled to be held on January 3 has been postponed

The Élysée announces a major upheaval for January. State President “chewing”, according to his statement, the plan aims to resume the second five-year period. And, in order “Work in Action for January”, According to the palace, the cabinet, scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, wants to postpone.

However, in his brief speech, Emmanuel Macron didn't let anything seem like a perfect evening, saying he was satisfied that the past twelve months had been spent falsifying the investigation. “disability” Who is targeting him? And thank you “especially” Prime Minister and his Government for the work done.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In his appeal to France, Emmanuel Macron shows his “commitment” to “rearm” the nation.

Hearing the wishes, Elizabeth Bourne smiles and considers the praise worthy. But those around are surprised. Does this unusual recognition of the head of state mean: “Thank you for everything, good luck”? In July 2020, Emmanuel Macron welcomed “Remarkable work” by Edouard Philippe, before parting the next day.

Gifted with the ability to survive in the jungle, Elizabeth continues in Bourne 1, decorated by soldiers with the Golden Forest Star.R In January, his Guyanese trip on a boat on the Saint-Laurent-du-Maronie river allowed him to stay a few more hours, a good distance from Paris, where his fate was at stake.