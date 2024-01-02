January 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

From Guyana, Elizabeth Bourne dismissed rumors of Matignon's impending departure

From Guyana, Elizabeth Bourne dismissed rumors of Matignon's impending departure

Rusty Knowles January 2, 2024 2 min read

Elizabeth Bourne was hot this Sunday, December 31, 2023. It was a little after noon local time when he landed in the tropical climate of Guyana, a region bordering Brazil. From Cayenne, the head of government prepares to fly over a section of the Amazon jungle in a helicopter to reach his destination: 9 forward military bases.e Marine Corps Regiment, where he will celebrate in the evening.

But before leaving, he religiously listens to the wishes of the president, who, 7,000 kilometers away, envisions the dark year of 2023, but, according to Elysee, the full “Courage”.

On December 19, 2023, the Prime Minister, the leader of the overwhelming majority through the adoption of the Immigration Act, enjoyed by the National Rally, “Ideological Victory” From the extreme right, 57, is aware of the growing rumor of possible eviction restoration from rue de Varenne.

The meeting of ministers scheduled to be held on January 3 has been postponed

The Élysée announces a major upheaval for January. State President “chewing”, according to his statement, the plan aims to resume the second five-year period. And, in order “Work in Action for January”, According to the palace, the cabinet, scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, wants to postpone.

However, in his brief speech, Emmanuel Macron didn't let anything seem like a perfect evening, saying he was satisfied that the past twelve months had been spent falsifying the investigation. “disability” Who is targeting him? And thank you “especially” Prime Minister and his Government for the work done.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In his appeal to France, Emmanuel Macron shows his “commitment” to “rearm” the nation.

Hearing the wishes, Elizabeth Bourne smiles and considers the praise worthy. But those around are surprised. Does this unusual recognition of the head of state mean: “Thank you for everything, good luck”? In July 2020, Emmanuel Macron welcomed “Remarkable work” by Edouard Philippe, before parting the next day.

See also  Japan imposes new sanctions on North Korea after Asura missile

Gifted with the ability to survive in the jungle, Elizabeth continues in Bourne 1, decorated by soldiers with the Golden Forest Star.R In January, his Guyanese trip on a boat on the Saint-Laurent-du-Maronie river allowed him to stay a few more hours, a good distance from Paris, where his fate was at stake.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In Israel, the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of a highly contested justice reform carried out by Benjamin Netanyahu.

January 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Tsunami alert following 7.6 magnitude earthquake in central part of country

January 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky promises Russia will face “destruction” by 2024

January 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

'Beverly Hills 90210' star Ian Ziering was attacked by bikers in Los Angeles.

January 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA reveals a stunning 14-year time-lapse of the gamma-ray sky

January 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

49ers' Christian McCaffrey to miss Week 18 vs. Rams due to mild calf strain – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

January 2, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

Lake Superior State releases list of banned words for 2024: NPR

January 2, 2024 Frank Tomlinson