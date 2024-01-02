Four Palestinians were killed in the West Bank

Palestinians demonstrate in solidarity with Gaza in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on January 1, 2024. Israel's prime minister warned that the war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack would last “for months”. Zain Jaber/AFP

Update on the situation – Four armed Palestinian militants were killed by the Israeli army, according to the latter.

Four Palestinian activists were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Israel attacks Syria, continues bombing Gaza… Le Figaro This Tuesday, January 2nd picks up the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Four Palestinian activists were killed in the West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed Tuesday during an Israeli army incursion into a town in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health and Israeli military sources said.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, they were killed during a clash with an Israeli army infiltrating the Assoun area near the city of Qalqiliya. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed their deaths.

“During the anti-terrorist operation in Azzoun, terrorists fired and hurled explosives at our troops.“, the Israeli military confirmed in a press release. She said the soldiers had “Killed four terrorists» During the firefight. He also said that an army soldier was injured in the encounter.

The Army further announced that “neutral» A Palestinian gunman opened fire on Israeli soldiers in the town of Qalqilya, west of Azzoun. He did not say whether the man was killed or injured.

WAFA Agency Israeli soldiers “He fired at the ambulance» came to discharge him, saying his condition was not immediately known.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated sharply since fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7. Since then, at least 321 Palestinians have been killed there by soldiers, sometimes by Israeli settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.

Israel strikes Damascus suburbs

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that Israeli airstrikes early on Tuesday targeted positions in the Golan Heights and the suburbs of Damascus, causing material damage, according to a statement from the Syrian army.

The military attacked what it described as “Military infrastructure of the Syrian Army“. Late Monday, he said five rockets were fired from Syrian territory. Warplanes also hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Since October 7, Israel has intensified its strikes against Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also attacked the Syrian Army's air defenses and some Syrian forces.

Bombings at night in Gaza

The Israeli army continued its offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday, where bombings in the Palestinian territories took place overnight. On the ground, witnesses said, during the night from Monday to Tuesday, rocket fire towards the city of Rafah (south) and bombs were fired around the Jabaliya refugee camp (north).

Clashes were reported in al-Maqassi and Buraj areas, as well as in the main southern city of Khan Younis, which has become the center of Israeli military operations.

Witnesses in northern Gaza told AFP they saw Israeli forces leaving Gaza City and several areas around it on Monday, suggesting a redeployment rather than a permanent withdrawal.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, “The Israeli army.Adopted a plan to deploy troops in Gaza“, including reserve players, because”Fights will continue and they will always be necessary“.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said residents of some towns and villages near the Gaza border, many of whom had been evacuated since the Oct. 7 attacks, “Return home soon“.