January 2, 2024

In Israel, the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of a highly contested justice reform carried out by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rusty Knowles January 1, 2024 2 min read

Fifteen judges of the Israeli Supreme Court rejected 1 on MondayR January is a key part of Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform. The Prime Minister's Plan 2023 has deeply divided Israeli society since its inception. There have been many demonstrations.

In a ruling Monday, the court voted 8-7 in favor of reversal. The Supreme Court heard appeals filed against the first clause of the reform bill passed by Parliament at the end of July. The move is precisely aimed at preventing Supreme Court judges from overturning government decisions on their own merits. “unfair”She has done it many times before.

Since its announcement in early January 2023, the plan of government has been one of the largest protest movements Israel has experienced since its creation in 1948.

According to the government, the reform aims, among other things, to realign the powers of the Supreme Court by curtailing its prerogatives in favor of Parliament. Opponents of the reform, for their part, fear that the proposed changes will move Israeli democracy toward a more liberal system by removing safeguards against the actions of the legislative and executive powers.

Mr. Netanyahu, who is on trial in several corruption and anti-trust cases, accuses the reform of trying to escape his legal troubles. The prime minister is yet to respond to Monday's decision.

