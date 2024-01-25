January 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

North Korea test-fires next-generation cruise missiles

North Korea test-fires next-generation cruise missiles

Rusty Knowles January 25, 2024 1 min read

At a time when tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang are at a peak, South Korea's military earlier announced that its neighbor had fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.

North Korea test-fired a new generation of strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, January 24, the state news agency reported. The KCNA statement did not specify the number of missiles tested, but came hours later after the South Korean military said the North had fired several cruise missiles west of the peninsula toward the Yellow Sea.

South Korea's military earlier announced that its northern neighbor had fired multiple cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. “Our military has detected several cruise missiles fired by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea” At 7 a.m. Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. “Detailed specifications are being closely analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence services”he added.

Tests of atmospheric cruise missiles do not fall under UN sanctions on North Korea. It is unlike ballistic missiles, whose trajectory takes place mainly in space, and nuclear weapons.

See also  Donald Trump will be tried in Washington from March 2024 for his actions in the 2020 election - acquittal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Boris Nadezhdin is running against Putin in the Russian presidential election

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow accuses Kyiv of shooting down plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary over Nikki Haley

January 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Melanie, 'Brand New Key' singer who played Woodstock, dies at 76

January 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Aluminum mining waste can be a source of green steel

January 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

“Transaction is expected” for Vic Fangio to become Eagles defensive coordinator. Report – NBC Sports Philadelphia

January 25, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google's Pixel 8 phones now come in a new mint color

January 25, 2024 Len Houle