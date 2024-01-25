North Korea test-fires next-generation cruise missiles

At a time when tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang are at a peak, South Korea's military earlier announced that its neighbor had fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.

North Korea test-fired a new generation of strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, January 24, the state news agency reported. The KCNA statement did not specify the number of missiles tested, but came hours later after the South Korean military said the North had fired several cruise missiles west of the peninsula toward the Yellow Sea.

South Korea's military earlier announced that its northern neighbor had fired multiple cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. “Our military has detected several cruise missiles fired by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea” At 7 a.m. Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. “Detailed specifications are being closely analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence services”he added.

Tests of atmospheric cruise missiles do not fall under UN sanctions on North Korea. It is unlike ballistic missiles, whose trajectory takes place mainly in space, and nuclear weapons.