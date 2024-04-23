US Senate Debates Aid Plan for Kyiv; In Russia, a deputy defense minister was arrested in a corruption case

Essential items from 23rd April 10.30 pm onwards.

The US Senate is still debating an aid package for Ukraine

This time, it was supposed to be a formality: The US Senate examined the aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, which was adopted on Saturday after months of negotiations in the House of Representatives. This includes $61 billion (about €57 billion) for Ukraine.

A parliamentary source at Agence France-Presse said the vote, expected on Tuesday evening, could finally take place on Wednesday. Also, an American source said CNN Most of the equipment for Ukraine is already pre-positioned in storage facilities in Germany and Poland, which will reduce the time of delivery to Ukraine. The source said it would be one of the first shells to be delivered.

Russia has threatened to intensify strikes against Western logistics hubs and weapons storage sites.

British PM announces new military aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will significantly increase its spending on defense by 2030, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in Warsaw on Tuesday, while pledging an additional 500 million pounds (581 million euros) in aid to Ukraine.

Mr. Sunak, who visited Poland, explained this “Biggest Strengthening of National Security in a Generation” When necessary “An axis of authoritarian states like Russia, Iran, and China are increasingly working together to undermine democracy and reshape the world order.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked London for this help “It emphasizes maritime and long-range capabilities”.

In Russia, the deputy defense minister was arrested in a corruption case

See also Vladimir Putin thanks soldiers who prevented "civil war" during Wagner uprising Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been arrested on corruption charges, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced on Tuesday, giving no further details.

According to the independent Dojd TV channel, Mr. Ivanov “Responsible for procurement of military products and oversaw the construction, renovation and renovation of Department of Defense facilities”, According to a message posted on Telegram.

Russia restricts May 9 celebrations for security reasons

For the second year in a row, Russia will limit celebrations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, a central part of the Kremlin's patriotic narrative. In recent months, dozens of Ukrainian drone strikes have hit Russia. A terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow on March 22 killed 144 people and injured hundreds.

Ukraine suspends consular services for men of combat age

Ukraine announced on Tuesday that it had suspended consular services abroad for men between the ages of 18 and 60 after the head of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​Dmytro Kuleba, announced upcoming measures to return combat-fit men to Ukraine.

Kyiv, which has been battling a Russian invasion for two years, is in dire need of troops, especially as the Ukrainian military prepares for a new Russian offensive in the coming weeks or months.

9 injured in Russian attack on Odisha