LIVE – War in Ukraine: British Challenger 2 tank supplied to Kiev by London destroyed

British Defense Secretary Grant Shabbs has confirmed that a British Challenger 2 tank supplied to Kiev by London has been destroyed. “This is the first loss we know of,” he told Sky News. “We accept that in a war zone, there may be material losses,” said London, however, not planning to replace the vehicle.

As a reminder, the UK delivered 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine this year. As the Guardian noted on Tuesday, it was the first such device to be destroyed on a battlefield since it was commissioned in 1994, apart from a copy that was hit by friendly fire in Iraq in 2003.