War in Ukraine: Antony Blinken in Kiev, 17 killed in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka… Update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes a look at the situation in Ukraine. Find the latest news about this clash this Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Antony Blinken sees counter-attack progress in visit to Kiev

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday (6 September) for a two-day visit, the first by a senior US official since the military launched a counter-offensive three months ago. Ukraine intends to retake territory controlled by Russia. .

According to a US State Department official, Anthony Blinken was set to announce about a billion dollars in new aid from Washington to Kyiv. The White House later indicated that the United States would provide Ukraine with new military aid, including munitions, air defense systems and Abrams tanks.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Antony Blinken said he was encouraged by the results so far of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He said he was eager to hear from Volodymyr Zelensky about what he saw near the front lines, where the Ukrainian leader visited for two days this week.

“We’re seeing significant progress being made now on the counter-attack, which is very encouraging,” said Anthony Blinken.

Earlier in the day, the US diplomatic chief met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and said, “The United States wants to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in its counteroffensive, but so that, in the long term, it has a strong deterrent.”

“We are committed to continuing to work with our partners as they rebuild a strong economy, a strong democracy,” he added.

At least 17 people were killed in a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka

At least 17 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka on the first day of a visit by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“Seventeen people were killed and 32 injured by Russian bombing,” said Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Speaking on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying it hit a market, several businesses and a pharmacy. A child is believed to be among the dead, he said. “The Russian scourge must be defeated soon,” he added.

“Anyone in the world who seeks to make a deal with the Russians is blind to this fact. Devilish insolence, shameless wickedness. The most absolute inhumanity.” He later condemned the deliberate attack against the “peaceful city” during a press conference.

“This is another attack by the Russian Federation. They deliberately targeted the market.”

Two Russian attacks against Kiev and Ismail

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early Wednesday, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration announced in a Telegram, with all missiles shot down by air defense systems before reaching their targets.

Reuters witnesses heard several explosions at 05:50 (02:50 GMT) as airborne alerts sounded across Ukraine.

“A new missile attack launched by the enemy against a peaceful city with the aim of killing civilians and destroying infrastructure,” Serhii Babko, head of the city’s military administration, said in a Telegram.

According to preliminary findings, there was no loss of life or damage, he said. Russia had no immediate comment.

Another Russian drone strike was launched early Wednesday, September 6, against the main Ukrainian port of Ismail on the Danube. He killed one, the governor of the region announced in a telegram.

Ole Kiper, the governor of Odesa province, said infrastructure was also damaged. “An employee of an agricultural company was seriously injured and died at the hospital,” he said.