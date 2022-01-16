Video: Thieves loot thousands of packages from freight trains

Emerging phenomenon. Using long train convoy stops, criminals rob without punishment, every day, in Los Angeles, several dozen train cargo containers.

The packaging boxes of Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and FedEx, which are considered by Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and Megalopolis to be resale, and for scaling up and invading debris, have been abandoned by thieves. .

Over the months, these thefts about most American long-distance sales and courier companies erupted. Union Pacific, the director of railroads, has seen a 160% increase in air traffic in Los Angeles County since December 2020. “In October 2021 alone, the increase reached 356% compared to October 2020,” Union Pacific told AFP in a letter to local authorities. According to the letter, the increase in attacks and armed robberies targeting Union Pacific workers is fueling the uprising.

Moreover, this event has increased with the peak of activities related to Christmas shopping. According to figures released by Union Pacific, an average of more than 90 containers were destroyed each day in Los Angeles County in the last quarter of 2021. To deal with this problem, the train operator said it has strengthened surveillance operations by drones and detection systems and has deployed additional police officers to ensure the safety of its tracks and its convoy.

Thieves operating without punishment

In the last three months of 2021, Los Angeles and county police forces have arrested more than 100 people for causing damage to Union Pacific trains. “The perpetrators will be arrested and arrested, but the charges will be reduced to simple misdemeanors or misdemeanors, and the individual will end up on the streets within 24 hours of paying a code fine,” the word of the train carrier told AFP. “In fact, our police are bragging that the perpetrators did not suffer any consequences,” he added. This is why Union Pacific has warned the Los Angeles County Attorney about the current situation and has decided to ask him to reconsider the soft policy he introduced at the end of 2020.

The cost of this sabotage and robbery in 2021 is estimated by the rail carrier to be about five million dollars, but this amount does not take into account the losses of customers affected by these robberies or the impact on Union Pacific operations. Full Los Angeles County supply chain.