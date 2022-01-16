Direct – Tsunami alert from Japan to US: threat over, but severe damage in Tonga

Pacific Ocean – A powerful eruption of the Hanga Tonga-Hunga Ha’boy submarine volcano caused a tsunami in the Tonga Islands on Saturday, causing extensive damage but no casualties. The threat of waves that have worried many countries this Sunday passes “normally”. Follow the latest news.
E. Roavec AFP –
Threat “global past”
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said overnight (03:00 GMT) tsunami threat to countries adjacent to the Pacific Ocean “usually passed”, although small variations in sea level are possible for several hours.
Great damage in Tonga
The tsunami caused extensive damage but no casualties. “The tsunami had a significant impact on the north coast of Nuku’alofa, with boats and large boulders being washed ashore,” Jacinta Artern said. The New Zealand Prime Minister added that it was difficult to estimate the extent of the damage as communications were cut off in the small Pacific kingdom.
Tonga needs a water supply because “the gray cloud has caused pollution,” he added. If the volcanic ash cloud allows, New Zealand will send a military reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the area on Monday.
Threat “global past”
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said overnight (03:00 GMT) tsunami threat to countries adjacent to the Pacific Ocean “usually passed”, although small variations in sea level are possible for several hours.
Spectacular
The tsunami, especially following an underwater volcanic eruption, caused panic in the Fiji Islands.
Video – Tsunami and series of warnings in Fiji due to volcanic eruption
“Leave the Beaches”
In the United States, the weather forecast service recommended “leaving beaches, harbors and marinas” in the affected areas, while the U.S. Hawaiian Islands did not report any damage with “relief”.
The NWS said the states of California, Oregon and Washington, as well as Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia, could be affected.
According to the National Weather Service, “major impacts are expected to be strong currents and flooding of beaches and low-lying areas.
Japan fears 3-meter waves
The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.
The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.
The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.
The tsunami reached Japan
The National Meteorological Agency said three-meter-high waves were feared in Japan following a tsunami on Saturday evening and a volcanic eruption in the Tonga archipelago.
The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; the epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.
Panic of a spectacular eruption and catastrophic tsunami. Then “Small Flood” In Hawaii, a tsunami alert was issued Saturday morning for the west coast of the United States, according to the U.S. Meteorological Service. The warnings come in the wake of a volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago on Friday.
“Leave Beaches, Ports and Marinas” In the affected areas, the National Weather Service (NWS) recommends that the U.S. Hawaiian Islands report no damage “with relief.”
California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska could be affected
The NWS said several states could be affected by the tsunami, including California, Oregon and Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia. “Major expected impacts are strong currents and flooding in coastal and low-lying areas”, Warns weather service on Twitter.
Tsunami warnings have been issued for Fiji and Samoa, New Zealand and Australia. Australian authorities have specifically asked people in Sydney and its region, New South Wales “Get out of the water and move away from the edge of the water”.
In Chile, the National Emergency Situations Office warned “Small Tsunami” Did not reach Easter Island and other Chilean archipelagos. As a precautionary measure, the Juan Fernண்டndez Archipelago has been asked to evacuate coastal areas prone to small tsunamis following volcanic eruptions in the islands of San Felix, Easter Island and Chile. “, Onmi said.
Read more
- Indonesia: 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern archipelago, tsunami alert issued
- The Tongan Islands have been reporting the first Govt-19 case since the outbreak
Hours later, Japan issued a tsunami alert. The National Weather Service has warned of three-meter high waves. The 1.2-meter tsunami had already reached the southern island of Amami Oshima at 11:55 pm local time on Saturday, before other parts of Japan’s Pacific coast saw small waves.
Residents of the Tonga Islands fled to higher ground on Saturday after a new eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’boi volcano triggered a tsunami of nearly 1.2 meters. The explosion lasted eight minutes and was heard very loudly “Like distant thunder” In the Fiji Islands, 800 km away, Fiji officials said. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano is located on one of the uninhabited islands of Tonga, about 65 km from the country’s capital, Nuku’aloba.
In the same case
Most read articles
Presidential Election 2022: Here are seven left-wing candidates for the popular primary
Live – Vaccine Pass: Speech in the Senate Towards Final Adoption This Sunday
At school Covid: “We may have made a mistake”, recognizes Jean Costex
“I end the certificate by saying ‘negative’, that’s all”: These parents who no longer test their children
Video – Tsunami and series of warnings in Fiji due to volcanic eruption
Protects the purpose of information
Free,
Verified And thanks to the revenue is accessible to everyone
Advertising .
To help us keep this service free, you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
Edit and accept everything
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Live – Tsunami alert from Japan to US following volcanic eruption
Volcano in Tonga Islands: Social Networks show the magnitude of the eruption and tsunami
The Australian Open is more important than any player ‘says Rafael Nadal who attacked Novak Djokovic