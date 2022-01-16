Direct – Tsunami alert from Japan to US: threat over, but severe damage in Tonga

Great damage in Tonga

The tsunami caused extensive damage but no casualties. “The tsunami had a significant impact on the north coast of Nuku’alofa, with boats and large boulders being washed ashore,” Jacinta Artern said. The New Zealand Prime Minister added that it was difficult to estimate the extent of the damage as communications were cut off in the small Pacific kingdom.

Tonga needs a water supply because “the gray cloud has caused pollution,” he added. If the volcanic ash cloud allows, New Zealand will send a military reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the area on Monday.