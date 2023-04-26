Former President Medvedev asserts that the world is “on the brink of a new world war.”

A former Russian president with a habit of glittering escapism warned the world was “sick” and said the risks of nuclear conflict were rising.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful Security Council, has again warned the West of a possible “world war”.

“The world is sick and on the brink of a new world war” in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, according to a close friend of Vladimir Putin.

During a conference in Moscow, translated by our British colleagues The IndependentDmitry Medvedev asserted that the risks of nuclear conflict are increasing and should be taken more seriously than climate change.

A thesis over and over again

In a late March video broadcast via the Telegram site, the current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council has already promised that the risks of a “nuclear apocalypse” will “increase”. Western arms supplied to Ukraine.

“Has the threat of nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed. It has increased. Every day that foreign arms are supplied to Ukraine is finally approaching the same nuclear catastrophe…” he said.

This Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the announcement of Joe Biden’s bid for a second term in the White House by again warning of the threat of nuclear war between the Russians and the West.

“Instead of the US military, if he wins, I will immediately build a fake trunk with fake nuclear codes to avoid fatal consequences,” he tweeted.