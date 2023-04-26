Airbus boss warns US climate plan is “too dangerous for Europe”.

Guillaume Faury explained on France Inter’s microphone this Wednesday morning that the IRA is positive for aviation but very negative for the Old Continent.

America’s Greatest Plan Accelerating the transition to green energy”Very dangerous for Europe“Wednesday warned Airbus chief executive, calls for move beyond old continent”Half measures» Current. I'”Inflation Act(IRA), US President Joe Biden’s flagship climate plan, offers a 370 billion dollar investment in the fight against climate change: electric car batteries, solar panels, but sustainable aviation fuel, d non-fossil origin.

“An IRA is a “Collection» This is very positive from the point of view of aviation, but very negative from the point of view of European industry“, sums up France Inter Guillaume Fourie, head of a European aircraft manufacturer with factories on both sides of the Atlantic. “It’s very positive from an aviation perspective because it heavily subsidizes fuel switching, and you see how quickly the industry adapts to what the U.S. is doing, and we see a lot of investment, and we can afford carbon. Free fuels at very competitive prices“, noted the business leader.

On the other hand, “It attracts investment in the US and is therefore disadvantageous to European industry“, continued Guillaume Faury. “As a European, I think the IRA is very dangerous for Europe, and it is difficult for Europe to react“, he regretted. “Europe has chosen more coercive methods to try to transform its industry, with tariffs, sanctions, and problems, it’s more interesting to go where there is help than there are tariffs. Thus America is disrupting the game“, analyzed the Airbus boss. “Europeans must be impressed“Of the American organization, he pleaded:”At the moment only half of the measures have been implemented, and I worry about Europe’s ability, or Europe’s inability, to move too fast, too strongly.“.