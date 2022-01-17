New cases are declining

The condition is stable in the intensive care unit.

Sunday stability in critical care services receiving Govt patients. In addition, the number of new cases detected has dropped significantly in a week, according to official figures released Sunday evening.

Of these services, 3,852 were severely ill with Govt disease, as on the previous day, 3,895 on Friday and 3,939 on Thursday.

On the other hand, the total number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to increase (from 24,544 on Saturday to 24,887).

In contrast, the number of new pollutants detected during the week fell to 278,129 from 296,097 the previous Sunday.

On average, in the last seven days, there were 294,452 cases daily, compared to 313,252 cases the previous Sunday. This calculation helps to soften the distortions observed from one day to the next, often artificially created by data collection problems.

Drawing conclusions from statistics found in critical observations is very quick but, if confirmed, it can be linked to the properties of the Omigron variant.

It is more contagious than its predecessor Delta and seems to cause less serious disease (without knowing whether people are already partially immunized by its characteristics or vaccine or previous infections).

For all of these reasons, experts consider Omigron to be less resuscitative because it causes less severe forms and is usually overweight in hospital beds.

The total number of deaths since the onset of the epidemic is 126,967. In the vaccine industry, 53.6 million people have received at least one injection (i.e. 79.5% of the total population) and 52.3 million people now have a complete immunization schedule (i.e. 77.5% of the total population). 31.7 million people received the booster dose.