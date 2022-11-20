Joe Biden is marrying his granddaughter at the White House and behind closed doors

Joe Biden could be a happy grandfather. His granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, a lawyer, and Peter Neal, 25, a lawyer, exchanged vows at 11 a.m. local time (4 p.m. local time) in front of about 250 guests, according to the president’s statement. “We want days filled with laughter and love that grow deeper each year,” he said Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, quoted in this press release.

An official photo shows the bride in a dress with a lace bodice designed by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, according to CNN, and her husband in a navy blue suit with “Bob” and “Nana” – the nicknames given to Joe. and Jill Biden by their grandchildren.

A gala evening sponsored by the Bidens

After the ceremony in the White House gardens under a cool sun, decorated with garlands of immaculate flowers, guests were invited to lunch in one of the state rooms. An evening of “dancing and dessert” is still planned, all funded by the Bidens.

It’s not entirely unusual for the grand building to host weddings. The White House Historical Society has already counted eighteen weddings celebrated there, for example Richard Nixon’s daughter in 1971.

First time

But this is the first time that a president has been in office Wedding His granddaughter. The services of Joe Biden, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Sunday, were spared the details of the wedding, a private event entirely for the press. The bride is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden, the youngest son of the 79-year-old Democrat. The President of the United States, the patriarch of a tight-knit clan, is very close to his grandchildren, who are often seen by his side, including at official events.

Naomi takes its name from Joe Biden’s first daughter, who died as a child in a car accident in 1972 that killed the US president’s first wife. The press says he has high profile in private circles and indicates that he pushed his grandfather to run for the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden, Who says he wants to contest again in 2024? He said the final decision would be taken after family consultation. He plans to announce it early next year.