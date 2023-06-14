June 14, 2023

“Our troops are moving in very violent combat conditions”, according to kyiv

Rusty Knowles June 14, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th “Edelweiss” mountain assault brigade near Pakmut, Donetsk region, on June 13, 2023. Anatoly Stepanov/AFP

  • A missile attack in Odessa killed three commercial warehouse workers and injured thirteen others. in southern Ukraine, a military official said Wednesday. In addition to the warehouse workers, six people were injured elsewhere in Odessa, where a business center, educational institute, residential complex, restaurants and shops were damaged, Sergei Bradchuk said.
  • Three people died and three were wounded as a result of shelling in the Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, two people were killed and two others wounded in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk on Wednesday. Kostiantivka was also hit by rockets, killing one person and injuring another.
  • Six people, including four forest guards, were killed in the Sumi area on Tuesday. In northeast Ukraine, a car was hit by a Russian military bombardment, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday. telegram.
  • Death toll rises to 12 in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region announced that a 67-year-old man died of burns after an attack on a building in Krivi Rih overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. telegram.
  • IAEA President’s visit to Zaporizhia Power Plant postponed by one day. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday that access to the plant’s surroundings was needed to check the water level of a vast reservoir that helps cool the facility.
  • Alexander Lukashenko announced that Belarus received its first Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Some of these are weapons “Three times as powerful” [BelarusianPresidentAlexanderLukashenkoannouncedthattheUShaddroppedbombsontheJapanesecitiesofHiroshimaandNagasakiin1945[1945ஆம்ஆண்டுஜப்பானியநகரங்களானஹிரோஷிமாமற்றும்நாகசாகிமீதுஅமெரிக்காகுண்டுகளைவீசியதுஎனபெலாரஷ்யஅதிபர்அலெக்சாண்டர்லுகாஷென்கோஅறிவித்தார்
Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking this link.

