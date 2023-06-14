“We are moving forward”, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assures about the counterattack

Vladimir Putin has threatened to pull out of a Ukrainian grain export deal

Russian fertilizer export rules, according to Moscow, Russia plans to leave Ukraine’s grain export agreement without respect, in particular, Vladimir Putin repeated in a televised meeting of reporters Russian war correspondents.

“We are now considering withdrawing from this grain deal (…). Many conditions to apply are not fulfilled”, Mr. Putin said. He also accused Kyiv of using the sea lanes provided for in the deal to attack the Russian navy with drones.

A Russian ship in the Black Sea “Attacked by a drone yesterday or the day before”, he assured, appeared to refer to an attack against a Russian vessel by remote-controlled speedboats that Moscow said had failed on Sunday. To the Russian soldiers fighting at the front, “It is not clear why we are maintaining this contract”Mr. Putin said.

Russia continues to threaten to withdraw from the Ukrainian grain deal, which was concluded in July 2022 under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey. The landmark agreement to ease the global food crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine was extended several times for two months starting last May after intense negotiations.