Live – USA: Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Miami court

20:45

This isn’t really just an investigation into the former president. In early April, Donald Trump was already indicted in the “Stormy Daniels case.”

The state of Georgia is also under investigation for “attempts to influence election proceedings” in 2020.

Additionally, the Trump Organization was fined up to $1.6 million in New York for financial and tax fraud, ahead of a trial in the fall. Donald Trump is also involved in an attack on the Capitol in January 2021.