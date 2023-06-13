June 14, 2023

Live – USA: Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Miami court

June 13, 2023

Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to the charges against him

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling state secrets in federal court in Miami.

The 76-year-old former US president could stand trial in a trial that weighs heavily on his 2024 re-election bid.

Donald Trump enters the courtroom for his indictment

Several American media outlets including CNN And Sky NewsAnnounce that Donald Trump is now in a courtroom, facing a judge.

This means he has been officially arrested and fingerprinted.

Other legal cases against the former president

This isn’t really just an investigation into the former president. In early April, Donald Trump was already indicted in the “Stormy Daniels case.”

The state of Georgia is also under investigation for “attempts to influence election proceedings” in 2020.

Additionally, the Trump Organization was fined up to $1.6 million in New York for financial and tax fraud, ahead of a trial in the fall. Donald Trump is also involved in an attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

First photo of Donald Trump heading to court

New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher posted a photo of the former White House tenant walking into court.

Donald Trump’s supporters denounce it as a relentless and “total invention.”

“The harder they get him, the more support he will have,” Hope, a supporter of Donald Trump, told our reporter in Miami.

“It’s all brand new,” another told the court.

Protesters against Trump in court

Wilkie D. in Miami. Outside Ferguson Jr.’s courthouse, anti-Trump protesters also gathered.

“Lock him up,” read the signs.

On June 13, 2023, in the United States Federal Court in Miami, Florida, Wilkie D. Anti-Trump protesters gather outside Ferguson Jr. © Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP

See also  In Argentina, inflation has risen to nearly 95% by 2022

Donald Trump arrives at the Miami courthouse

A motorcade carrying the former president arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami. He must be detained and arrested before he can be formally charged.

For Donald Trump, the day was “one of the saddest in the history of the country.”

Former President Donald Trump Published On his social network Truth Social, this Tuesday was “one of the saddest days in the history of our country”.

“We are a nation in decline,” he added.

Donald Trump Goes to Federal Court

Former President Donald Trump heads to the federal courthouse in Miami from his Doral, Florida resort.

Supporters of the former president appear in court

Calls to protest in front of the Miami courthouse are being shared on social media. Miami’s mayor said he expects 5,000 to 50,000 Trump supporters to attend.

A supporter of Donald Trump outside the federal courthouse where the former president is scheduled to stand trial on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
A supporter of Donald Trump outside the federal courthouse where the former president is scheduled to stand trial on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Particular attention is paid to the possible gathering of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, who were at the forefront during the invasion of the Capitol.

Donald Trump speaks after appearing in New Jersey

Former President Wilkie D. in federal court in Miami. Ferguson Junior is expected at 3pm (9pm in Paris).

Donald Trump will be interrogated first at the hands of the police, here at the FBI. The judge will then formally announce the charge sheet.

See also  Western Canada is in a state of emergency as the fire continues to escalate

After this first hearing, he will address his supporters at one of his golf courses in New Jersey at 8:15pm (that’s 2:15pm French time on Wednesday).

What did Donald Trump accuse? What will happen if he appears?

Donald Trump is the subject of thirty-seven impeachments. The US judge alleges that after he left the White House, he took thousands of documents with him, many of which were classified, and hindered the work of investigators in the case.

>> All details in this article.

Follow the special edition on BFMTV from 8 PM onwards.

To cover this historic appearance – the first time a former US President has been indicted at the federal level – our journalists will be live from the US on a special edition of BFMTV from 8pm.

Hello everyone!

Welcome to this live stream dedicated to Donald Trump’s appearance this Tuesday in Florida.

