France advises its citizens to “temporarily leave” Iran

After a night of strikes by Iran targeting Israel, the Quai d'Orsay recommends French nationals on Sunday, April 14. “Exit Temporarily” Iran, as a reason “Danger of increasing the military”. “due to the attainment of a new status”The French Embassy in Tehran also advises “Exercise extreme caution while travelling” and “avoid all gatherings”According to Ministry website. On Friday, Paris had already asked the French “Absolutely avoid travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian Territories”. Follow our live stream.

The French Army used air defenses. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the French military intercepted Iranian fire against Israel. “Self Defense Measures”, a French military source told franceinfo. More than 300 drones and missiles were fired towards the Israeli border and destroyed “in the majority” Israel and America, by the French Army has “Contributed to Monitoring” The military influence it wields in the region, particularly in Jordan. Thus, the French soldiers resorted to an air defense system “It can be on the ground and in the air”Following the same source.

UK confirms Iran shot down missiles. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said British jets shot down several Iranian attack drones ““Coordinated International Effort” To intercept missiles and drones launched by Iran.

A “swarm” of many types of machines. According to the Israeli military, Iran has “launched a swarm” of “Killer Drones, Ballistic Missiles and Cruise Missiles”It targeted a military base in the south of the country but caused no significant damage. For its part, the official Iranian news agency IRNA claims to have caused the scenes to the contrary “Severe Damage”. Rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon and Yemen. A girl is between life and death after being hit by drone debris in Arad city.

As for Iran, the case is closed. “Between last night and this morning Operation Honest Promise was successfully carried out and achieved all its objectives”, the head of the country's armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri, announced on Iranian television on Sunday. The attack, expected by Israel and its allies in recent days, was launched by Iran in response to an April 1 strike on the Israeli embassy in Damascus (Syria), which killed 16 people, including two of the Islamic regime's commanders. .

Emmanuel Macron “condemned” the Iranian attack. In social network The president of France cursed “With the greatest determination” Iran-led operation “It threatens to destabilize the region.” He warned. “I express my solidarity with the people of Israel and France's attachment to Israel's security, our partners and regional stability”Confirming that, the Head of State announced “France works with its allies to slow expansion”.

Joe Biden convenes the G7 nations. At the initiative of the United States, leaders of the G7 (bringing together France, the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany) were ordered to coordinate, via video conference, early Sunday afternoon. “United Diplomatic Response” Iran to attack “Shameless”, US President Joe Biden announced in a press release. After UN President Antonio Guterres condemned, the UN An emergency meeting of the Security Council is scheduled for Sunday at 10pm (Paris time). “A radical increase”.