The new COVID-19 subvariant is spreading ahead of the busy holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As people prepare to travel across the country for the holidays, health officials are issuing a word of caution about the JN.1 coronavirus variant, which is now the fastest-growing strain in the country.

“It has a different mutation that makes it more convenient and able to travel faster in people who haven’t been vaccinated against it,” said Dr. Christine Englund at the Cleveland Clinic. “Studies don’t show it’s any more dangerous.”

The World Health Organization recently classified JN.1 as a variant of concern after it was reported in several countries with a rapidly increasing global presence.

“We will likely see more COVID-19 cases, more hospitalizations, but hopefully no more deaths,” Englund said.

German Shepherd mix for vital ear surgery thanks to donations



Summit County public health experts are tracking the spike in subtotal illnesses and other illnesses. People most at risk of serious complications are the elderly, young people, and the immunocompromised.

“Over the past four weeks, the CDC has reported a 200% increase in hospitalizations due to influenza, there is a 51% increase in hospitalizations due to coronavirus and a 60% increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus,” said Medical Director Dr. Erika Sobolewski. With syncytial infection.” “All of them are now vaccine-preventable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that coronavirus hospitalizations rose slightly by 3% from last week.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports that JN.1 represents 4% of all variants reported in Ohio. A company spokesperson said the other variants, HV.1 and EG.5, were the dominant variants, representing 25% and 11%.

JN.1 was first observed in the United States in September and was responsible for a doubling of cases between Thanksgiving and mid-December, with a higher predominance of cases in the Northeast, Enlund said.

“In the Midwest, we’re seeing about 20% of cases being this new variant, and very soon in the next couple of weeks they expect it to be the dominant variant,” Englund said.

German Shepherd mix for vital ear surgery thanks to donations



Before setting off this holiday season, doctors advise travelers to plan accordingly for a healthy vacation.

“Understand the people you’re going to meet,” Englund said. “If you are going to meet someone who is elderly and vulnerable, really consider getting yourself a coronavirus test before you go, and if you are positive, wear a mask when you are around them or consider not going.”