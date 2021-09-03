The New Zealand man who shot and wounded six people in a “terrorist” attack has been shot dead

Jacinta Artern said a Sri Lankan and anti-terrorism watchman who arrived in New Zealand in 2011 entered a suburban Auckland shopping mall, grabbed a knife from a scene and began stabbing passersby. Six people were injured, three of them seriously, and according to the prime minister, police officers who saw him within minutes of the attack opened fire.

“What happened today is disgusting, it’s disgusting, it’s bad.”He said the law is not representative of any religion or community. When asked about the intentions of the invader, he explained: “This is a violent ideology inspired by the Islamic State Committee.”. The Prime Minister assured that not everything can be said publicly about this man who has been seen since 2016 after the court decision.