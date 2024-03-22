The prehistoric ancestor of amphibians was named Kermit the Frog

One of them crawled across the rain-soaked ground in what is now Texas more than 270 million years ago, probably feeding on fast-moving insects. The other endeared him to millions as the banjo-playing itinerant newscaster and reluctant lover of Miss Piggy, known as Kermit the Frog.

Now, they share a name.

Scientists announced Thursday that they have named a newly identified ancient ancestor of modern amphibians Kermitops gratus in honor of Kermit the Frog.

Although it couldn't sing the “Rainbow Connection” song or deliver the news, the salamander-like species seemed to bear a striking resemblance to the beloved doll, said Calvin Su, Ph.D. student in the Department of Biological Sciences at George Washington University, who helped name it.

The combination of bones in the eye socket gave him a “bug-eyed appearance” like Kermit, and his three-centimetre-long, slightly crushed fossilized skull appears to have a “lopsided smile”, reminiscent of Kermit's shy smile, Mx. So he said.