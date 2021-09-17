The U.S. military acknowledges that the last attack in Kabul was a “tragic mistake.”

General Kenneth McKenzie said the vehicle and the dead were not likely to be linked to IS-K, the Islamic State-Corruption jihadist group, or a “direct threat to US forces.”

The U.S. military has agreed to a last-ditch strike in Kabul on Friday, September 17, at the end of August. “Ten civilians” Do not “Up to seven children”, Was “A sad mistake”.

“Vehicle and the dead are unlikely to be linked to IS-K”, The jihadist group represented by the Islamic State-Corazon, or “Direct threat to US forces”General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US forces in Afghanistan, told reporters before leaving. “Our investigation is now concluding that this strike was a tragic error,” he said. He added, promising to infer “Full Responsibility”.

I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed. “ He continued. He recalled that the drone strike in the Afghan capital on August 29 must be stopped. “Immediate threat” ISIS kills 13 US soldiers near Kabul airport just days after the attack.