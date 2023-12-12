The UN General Assembly is due to decide on Tuesday on an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

The UN General Assembly will hold a vote on Tuesday, December 12 “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire” In the Gaza Strip. The UN continues to warn of a catastrophic situation in the Palestinian territories, where the humanitarian organization exists. “At the Breaking Point”. Despite pressure from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he fears “Total Collapse of Public Order” A draft text calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territories was vetoed by the United States on Friday in the Security Council. Follow our live stream.

Washington is concerned about Israel’s use of white phosphorus. Publication of an article The Washington PostWashington is worried about Israel’s alleged use of US-made white phosphorus munitions during strikes in southern Lebanon in October. We’re going to ask questions to find out a little more.”, said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. Phosphorus bombs are incendiary weapons that are prohibited against civilians, but not against military targets. A treaty was signed in Geneva in 1980.

Fighting has intensified in the south of the Gaza Strip. “The fact that people surrender (…) accelerates our success, and that’s what we want: to move forward quickly”Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army in Khan Yunis Herzi Halevi announced that the IDF “Intensified” Its operations in the South confirm its presence in the North. “Hamas at its breaking point, Israeli army retakes its last strongholds”Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday evening.

“Apocalyptic” situation in the Palestinian territory. The situation in the Gaza Strip “Apocalyptic”European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell warned on Monday evening that the state of destruction in the Palestinian territories is to whom “more or less, more” to Germany during World War II. According to the UN, more than half of the homes have been destroyed or damaged by the war, and 1.9 million people have been displaced, or 85% of the enclave’s population.

Houthis target oil tanker in Red Sea The missile was launched from areas controlled by Houthi rebels Strinda, a Norwegian-flagged ship off the coast of Yemen, with no casualties, the US military announced Monday evening. The Houthis identify themselves with Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah “Axis of Resistance” Against Israel.