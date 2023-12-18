The US Defense Secretary has announced that Washington will “continue to supply” Israel with arms and ammunition.

Lloyd Austin said Monday in Washington in Tel Aviv “Continued” Arms and Ammunition to the Jewish State. “We will continue to provide Israel with the equipment it needs to defend your country, including the prime minister, critical weapons, tactical vehicles and air defense systems.” On Monday, December 18, Lloyd Austin announced as quoted in a joint statement issued following an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Follow our live stream.

A Norwegian ship collided “Unidentified Object” In the Red Sea. “Fortunately, the Indian crew was not injured and according to them, the boat sustained minimal damage.”, the Norwegian ship owner, Inventor Chemical Tankers, noted on Monday. Hours after the incident, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks targeting other ships in recent weeks. As a result, British hydrocarbon company BP announced on Monday that it would suspend all operations in the waters of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as did other companies.

Human Rights Watch accuses the Israeli government of starvationCivilians in the Gaza Strip. “The Israeli military is deliberately blocking access to drinking water, food and fuel, while deliberately blocking humanitarian aid, allegedly destroying agricultural areas and depriving civilians of goods necessary for its survival.The NGO gave the assurance in a statement released on Monday. The Israeli government responded by calling HRW “Anti-Semitism and Anti-Israeli Organization”.

Israel claims to have discovered a “huge tunnel” in Gaza. The Israeli military announcedFound on Sunday “A massive network of tunnels, branching off into many branches, stretches for more than four kilometers and comes within 400 meters of the Erez crossing”, between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip. In response to the October 7 attacks, Tel Aviv promised“destroy” Hamas and its underground network in the Gaza Strip, particularly through massive bombings.

Catherine Colonna calls for an “immediate and sustained fight.” LThe French foreign minister visited Israel on Sunday. “More and more civilians are being killed.”He announced after a meeting with Eli Cohen, who assumed that “Any Call for a Ceasefire” was “A gift to Hamas”. More than 18,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Gaza Strip’s health ministry.

The UN Security Council meets on Monday. Ten days after a US veto, the UN The Security Council is due to call for a new text on Monday “Immediate and lasting ceasefire” In Gaza. On December 9, the United States blocked passage of a resolution despite unprecedented pressure from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire”.